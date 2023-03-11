‘Investment bazaar conference’ on energy efficiency held

NAMSAI, 10 Mar: The Arunachal Pradesh Energy Development Agency (APEDA) organised an ‘Investment bazaar conference on energy efficiency’ for registered small-scale industries, micro, small & medium enterprises, and individual entrepreneurs, here in the Namsai district on Friday.

Addressing the participants, Namsai ZPC Nang Urmila Mancheykhun and Namsai SDO Jayanti Pertin encouraged the entrepreneurs to “avail the benefits of various centrally-sponsored schemes and flagship programmes” and not rely on government jobs alone.

Former director of the National Productivity Council AK Sinha and BEE finance expert Debashis Das made presentations on energy efficient appliances and their applications.

APEDA Deputy Director Asi Linggi apprised the participants of the schemes available under the agency.

Around 50 entrepreneurs attended the conference. (DIPRO)