Meeting on preparing APSBSAP

ZIRO, 10 Mar: A district level consultative meeting on preparing the Arunachal Pradesh State Biodiversity Strategy & Action Plan (APSBSAP) was held here in Lower Subansiri district on Friday.

The meeting was convened by the State Biodi-versity Board (SBB), in collaboration with WWF-India.

Participants included DC Bamin Nime, SBB Chairman Tayek Goi, APSSB Member Secretary Koj Rinya, DFO Millo Tasser, scientists from the State Forest Research Institute, GBs, and members of youth associations and CBOs, among others. (DIPRO)