Counsellors trained in reducing risk factors

NAHARLAGUN, 10 Mar: Counsellors under the National Programme for Prevention & Control of Cancer, Diabetes, Cardiovascular Diseases and Stroke (NPCDCS) participated in a three-day training progra-mme on ‘Reducing risk factors for non-communicable diseases’, conducted by the NHM state NCD cell, with support from the TRIHMS, the APSACS, etc, at a city hotel here recently.

While psychiatrist from the TRIHMS, Dr Tame Kena, apprised the participants of counselling practices, TRIHMS Pharmacology HoD Dr Devendra Sachdev presented a brief on unhealthy diet and the benefits of healthy diets, and NPCDCS Papum Pare District Programme Officer Dr RR Ronya spoke about tobacco use and how to deal with persons addicted to tobacco.

APSACS ICTC assistant director Dema Simai explained counselling skills; cancer control programme nodal officer Dr S Tsering dwelt on common cancers under the NCD; HMIS nodal officer Dr Gomi Basar explained the importance of diet for diabetic patients; and Dr RR Ronya presented a brief on the effects of alcohol.

NPPC State Programme Officer Dr Tashi Chotton apprised the participants of lifestyle management, while a stress management session was conducted by clinical psychologist Nabam Yeni, and NPCCHH consultant Dr Bomto Riram made a presentation on hypertension management and air pollution.

The counsellors were trained in providing quality counselling to all clients in the districts to prevent and mitigate the sufferings from non-communicable diseases like cancer, diabetes, hypertension, cardiovascular diseases, and stroke.