Another arrested for wildlife crime

MEBO, 12 Mar: A joint team of officials from the police and the forest departments of Arunachal and Assam arrested another person last Friday for his involvement in the case relating to smuggling of tiger skin, bones, etc, on 24 February in the interstate boundary area near Sadiya.

The poacher, who was arrested from Mebo in East Siang district, is currently in the custody of the Sadiya forest range, Doomdooma division, Assam.

The Arunachal PCCF had formed a special investigation team of forest officials to investigate the case and nab all the persons involved in the crime.

The tiger is a Schedule-I species. Hunting, killing, possessing, or trading of tiger parts attracts punishment under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.