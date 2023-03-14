ITBP distributes essentials to school

CHUG, 13 Mar: Dirang-based 4th Bn ITBP distributed several essential items to ST Vairotsana Academy here in West Kameng district on Monday, as part of the battalion’s civic action programme.

It distributed two water storage tanks (of 500 ltrs capacity) and two solar streetlights, and installed a water purifier at the school.

Speaking on the occasion, Battalion Commandant Thoudam S Mangang said that the battalion is “duty bound to protect the borders of the country as well as organise civic action camps in different areas of the border area and for the needy people, in which medical camps, veterinary camps, sporting goods and education material and other necessary equipments are provided from time to the villages of remote areas.”

The school’s principal and staff, besides local leaders, expressed gratitude to the ITBP for its yeoman service.