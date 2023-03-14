E/Siang DA organises ‘Har ghar greenhouse’ prog

PASIGHAT, 13 Mar: The East Siang district administration, in collaboration with the IPR and the agriculture departments, recently organised a ‘Har ghar greenhouse’ awareness programme under the Arunachal Rising Campaign.

Addressing the gathering, Deputy Commissioner Tayi Taggu said that the ARC is “a comprehensive publicity campaign that ushers in a positive shift through its citizen-centric approach.”

“Such campaign empowers citizens by providing them information, guidance and accessibility to various schemes, welfare measures and flagship programmes initiated by the government in the state,” he said.

This year, the DC said, the district administration is campaigning for many welfare schemes, including ‘Har ghar greenhouse.”

“Arunachal is bestowed with a wide range of climatic and geographical conditions, making it more suitable for growing various kinds of vegetables. But despite the climatic potentiality, there are a few disadvantages, like heavy and prolonged rains in the district, which hinder vegetable production in many parts of the district, and vegetable cultivation are not pursued at its best except for few crops.

“This unfavourable situation can be minimised to some extend by providing greenhouses to all under the scheme,” Taggu opined.

Expressing appreciation for CHF Dean Dr BN Hazarika and DAO Opang Moyong and their associates for supporting the campaign, the DC stated that “vegetable is the major source of minerals, fibres and vitamins in a balanced diet. It also develops and strengthened the immune system. Vegetable is an indispensable part of our healthy food, and cultivation and consumption are constantly increasing day by day due to the increase in population.”

Dr Hazarika presented a detailed report on greenhouse and its benefits, and assured that the CHF “is always ready to extend all possible help and cooperation to the local growers to enhance their knowledge and skills.”

CHF Vegetable Science HoD Dr Chandra Deo and Assistant Prof Dr Nangsol Dolma Bhutia imparted training as resource persons. (DIPRO)