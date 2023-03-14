APLS opens branch in Delhi

NEW DELHI, 13 Mar: The Arunachal Pradesh Literary Society (APLS) has opened a branch in Delhi, comprising students and professionals having keen interest in literature and residing in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR).

In a meeting held at the auditorium of Arunachal House here on Sunday, APLS president Yeshe Dorjee Thongchi announced the formation of the APLS Delhi (NCR) branch committee.

Thongchi said, “Formation of a branch of APLS in the national capital Delhi will be a strong bridge between the writers and literary institutions of national repute with the Arunachalee writers. Seventeen years back, the APLS was formed with just 10 literature lovers and it now has eight district branches and is providing a platform to the writers of the state.”

Renowned actor, director and scriptwriter Riken Ngomle is the president, while young writer Jummi Yomcha is the general secretary of the APLS Delhi (NCR) branch.

Thongchi also constituted the executive committee of the branch.

The APLS team was accompanied by senior members and prominent writers Kaling Borang, Henkar Rokam Bado and Dr Jamuna Bini, and APLS general secretary Mukul Pathak.

On the occasion of formation of the Delhi (NCR) chapter of the APLS, a literary session was also conducted, during which Nikita T, Yumpee Tato, Sushmi Dada, Pimbhi Mepo, Atal Pamo, Ringu Elapara, Jojum Kena and Tenzin Droima presented their literary creations.

Kaling Borang and Henkar Rokam Bado recited their poems and Dr Jamuna Bini read a short story. Prominent writers Anita Bharti, Dr Ramesh Prajapati, Arun Kumar and Dr Santosh Patel also attended the literary session.