MEDP on pickle-making organised

BORDURIA, 13 Mar: Thirty SHGs’ members benefitted from a micro enterprise development programme (MEDP) on pickle-making and packaging, which concluded here in Tirap district on Monday.

The programme was sponsored by the NABARD’s Itanagar-based regional office, and was implemented NGO Seva Samithy.

The participants were trained in making different types of pickles using locally available resources. “They were also trained in packaging the products in glass bottles and stand-up zipper pouches by using small types of machinery such as an electromagnetic induction sealing machine, hot air guns, and other equipment by following standard procedures,” the NABARD informed in a release.

During the valedictory function, NABARD DDM Kamal Roy urged the participants to “maintain the quality of the pickles and other food products.” He highlighted the importance of an FSSAI licence, and advised the SHGs to “obtain the necessary licence from the legal metrology department for their weight machines.”

Seva Samithy secretary Jaawang Lowangcha thanked the NABARD for providing financial assistance, and requested the SHGs to “start livelihood activities and earn an additional source of income for your respective families.”

Industries Joint Director Pongrem Arangham emphasised on “the scope and importance of skill training to enhance the socioeconomic status of rural masses, especially women entrepreneurs.”

Borduria GPC Chathung Ramwa also spoke.

The pickle products made by the SHGs will be sold under the ‘Make in Patkai’ brand, which is a social startup initiated by Seva Samithy.