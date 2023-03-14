Training prog on ‘IPM advisory’ held

REGI/PAGI, 13 Mar: Fifty-four farmers of Regi village and 52 farmers of Pagi village, both in Leparada district, participated in a two-day ‘awareness-cum-training programme on mobile-based IPM advisory for vegetable crops and citrus’, organised at the two villages from 12-13 March.

During the programmes, Pasighat (East Siang)-based College of Horticulture & Forestry’s Social Science Head Dr Lakshmi Dhar Hatai apprised the participants of the importance of mobile-based agro-advisory information in terms of pest management, while East Siang KVK plant protection scientist Dr Toge Riba emphasised on “location-specific IPM package and practices for horticultural crops.”

Leparada Agriculture Development Officer Bippi Karbak highlighted “the government’s agriculture schemes, PMKSY and RKVY, for reaping benefits by the farming community of Leparada district.”

Leparada Horticulture Development Officer Le Khandu Thongdok spoke about “horti-based self-reliant farming to empower the farmers of Basar.”

He also emphasised on “the contribution of IPM practices to increase farm productivity and food availability by reducing pre- and post-harvest losses of horticultural crops.”

Agro associate Vijay Saroh, field manager Yasmi Ratan, and field coordinator Kari Riba imparted hands-on training to the farmers, using the M4Agri mobile app and the farmers’-friendly Umang app in the villages.