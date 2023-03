ITANAGAR, 14 Mar: The last date to apply for Agniveer recruitment 2023-24 has been extended to 20 March.

The army Agniveer online recruitment examination will be held from April 17 onwards.

The candidates will be selected based on a written examination, PET and medical examination.

Agniveers are soldiers below the rank of commissioned officers. After retirement from the service, they have the opportunity to apply to continue in the armed forces. (DIPR)