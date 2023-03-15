AU VC calls on Governor

ITANAGAR, 14 Mar: Governor KT Parnaik advised Arunachal University vice chancellor Prof. Tomo Riba to put in his best effort to build up the institute and rise to the expectations of the people and students.

The governor gave the advice when prof. Riba called on him at Raj Bhavan here on Tuesday.

Congratulating prof. Riba on being appointed as the VC of the state university, the governor, who also is the chancellor of the university, said: “As the first vice chancellor, prof. Riba will be facing teething issues but it should not be a hurdle for him and his team. As the chancellor of the university, I will ensure the best for the students, faculty and management of Arunachal University.”

Parnaik emphasized on discipline and conducive environment for study in the university campus and work culture, sincerity and dedication amongst the officials.

Prof. Riba assured his commitment towards the first state university. (Raj Bhavan)