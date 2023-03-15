CoSAAP stages protest, demands restoration of Old Pension Scheme

ITANAGAR, 14 Mar: Confederation of Service Association of Arunachal Pradesh (CoSAAP) on Tuesday joined the nation-wide protest, demanding restoration of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) and scrapping of the New Pension Scheme.

The central executive committee members of CoSAAP staged protest at IG Park here, demanding reinstatement of the Old Pension Scheme, constitution of the 8th Central Pay Commission, release of all DR/DA and the recouping of all confiscated arrears, etc.

They are also opposing privatization of public services and contractualisation of the workforce. It has also been demanding regularization of all the daily wages employees, who are on contractual basis.

The CoSAAP placed their 5-point demands before the cabinet secretary, government of India through the state chief secretary, CoSAAP president Likha Tech, said.

Arunachal Pradesh College Teachers’ Association (APCTA) also joined the protesters at IG Park in solidarity.

APCTA IPR secretary Nending Ommo informed that approximately 600 associate professors, assistant professors and librarians of APCTA held sit-in dharna in all 19 affiliated units in support of CoSAAP’s demands.

Protests were also organized at district level, demanding restoration of the old pension scheme, and demands placed before the chief secretary through the DCs.

At Pasighat, the East Siang unit of CoSAAP led by its president Takeng Samior and general secretary Talop Darang protested in front of East Siang DC’s office.

At Daporijo, thousands of members from CoSAAP district unit gathered at the DC’s office premises and placed their demands before the government.

At Khonsa, a large number of government employees irrespective of all departments held a peaceful dharna at DC’s office premises, mini secretariat.(with inputs from our Correspondents/DIPRO)