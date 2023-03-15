Tribal health collaborative ‘Anamaya’ launched

PASIGHAT, 14 Mar: Piramal Foundation on Tuesday launched tribal health collaborative ‘Anamaya’ to address the unique health challenges faced by the tribal communities of the region with the support from community members and health experts.

Attending the launch programme, DRCHO Dr. Nidak Angu stated that tribal communities in East Siang have been facing numerous health challenges, including malnutrition and mental health issues.

He said that such initiative would create a sustainable culture of prioritizing health and wellness that benefits the entire community.

The programme would also leverage the power of youth and students to reach the wider community and develop their understanding of health issues, he added.

Divisional program manager Deidensa Basumatary expressed hope that utilizing the power of young minds, East Siang could ensure that young people and students in even the most remote corners of the district could access the knowledge and resources they need to lead healthy lives.

Mohit Rabha, a local community leader stated that the programme would be beneficial for the local tribal communities.

Community engagement leader Riazul Rahman spoke on TB and drugs abuse. (DIPRO)