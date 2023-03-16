Guv, speaker discuss G20 meeting preps

ITANAGAR, 15 Mar: Legislative Assembly Speaker Pasang Dorjee Sona called on Governor KT Parnaik at the Raj Bhavan here on Wednesday, and the two discussed the preparations for the G20 meeting to be held in Itanagar, besides various developmental issues.

“The G20 meet in the state capital will showcase the diverse cultures, tourism aspects and other potential of Arunachal Pradesh,” the governor said, and added that “the meet will open new horizons for foreign investment and development partnership.” (Raj Bhavan)