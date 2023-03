RUKSIN, 15 Mar: Organised by the Karpung Karduk Centre, under the chairmanship of noted artist Delong Padung, Unying Aran festival was celebrated here in East Siang district on 12 and 13 March in a grand manner.

Among others, MP Tapir Gao, Rumgong MLA Talem Taboh and Padmashree awardee Guru Rewben Mashangva joined the celebration, along with Pasighat East MLA Kaling Moyong, DC Tayi Taggu, PMC Chief Okiam Moyong Borang, PRI leaders, and GBs. (DIPRO)