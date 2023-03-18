Advt of all vacancies for compassionate appointment in APP to be issued in April: Felix

Aggrieved candidates call off indefinite dharna

ITANAGAR, 17 Mar: Home Minister Bamang Felix has given assurance that advertisement of all vacancies for appointment on compassionate grounds in the Arunachal Pradesh Police (APP) will be issued next month (April).

The minister gave the assurance on Friday, after a meeting with representatives of the aggrieved candidates seeking appointment in the police department on compassionate grounds.

Felix informed also that the draft guidelines for compassionate appointment in the police department will also be finalised within the current month.

At the minister’s suggestion, the representatives agreed in principle to call off their dharna.

The candidates were on an indefinite dharna since 27 February to press their demand. (HM’s PR Cell)