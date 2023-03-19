Compassionate appointment candidates express happiness over govt’s decision to meet their demands

ITANAGAR, 18 Mar: The aggrieved candidates who are yet to be absorbed in the police department on compassionate grounds have expressed happiness over the fulfillment of their demands by the state government.

Addressing the media at the Arunachal Press Club here on Saturday, the candidates expressed gratitude to all the NGOs, “and the Congress party in particular,” for showing solidarity with their dharna.

Mangli Sona, one of the aggrieved candidates, from Mechukha (Shi-Yomi), said that “the candidates are hopeful that they won’t have to hit the streets again to press their demands.”

On Friday, Home Minister Bamang Felix assured the candidates

that the advertisement of posts for compassionate appointment in the police department would be issued in April.

“Draft guidelines on compassionate appointment under the Arunachal Pradesh Police shall be finalised by March,” the minister said.