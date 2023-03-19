NABARD DGM urges coop societies to adapt to changing work scenarios

NAHARLAGUN, 18 Mar: “As the working scenario changes day by day with adoption of new technologies, we all have to acquire knowledge to work in changing environments,” said NABARD DGM BP Mishra, addressing members of cooperative societies during a meeting of the Arunachal Pradesh State Cooperative Apex Bank at the AP Cooperative Training Centre here on Saturday.

The DGM also appealed to all member societies to “take active part in the affairs of the bank for its all-round development.”

Speaking about the financial health of the bank, he suggested finding ways and means to minimise the bank’s losses.

APCS officer Komkar Dulom informed that “the bank has substantially improved after striving hard in team spirit towards recovery, deposit mobilisation, increasing customer deposit base, etc, as reflected in the annual report of the bank for the 2021-’22 financial year.”

“There is good scope of economic growth in the state in view of improved road connectivity in days to come.

The Apex Bank can play a vital role in tapping the business by providing good customer services,” he said, and suggested to the bank to introduce the e-office system.

Earlier, APCS CEO Bittu Kri informed that the bank “has made fair increase in its CASA deposits and turned around its performance in all parameters.” He informed also that, “in infrastructure development, the bank has introduced four mobile ATM vans in service with support from the NABARD’s Itanagar-based regional office, besides 24 ATM booths installed across the state.”

He further informed that “the recovery position of the bank has been substantially improved by constant persuasion with the branches from head office level and holding recovery meetings every fortnight.”

The meeting was attended by chairpersons and members of cooperative societies, departmental officers and bank officials.