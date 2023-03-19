Peddlers arrested, drug seized

[ Litem Eshi Ori ]

PASIGHAT, 18 Mar: A team of the East Siang police, led by Pasighat SDPO Pankaj Lamba, arrested two drug peddlers from a hotel here on Saturday, with the help of the Sibut Anti Drugs Team.

Based on specific input, the police team reached the hotel and, during a search in the presence of Executive Magistrate Nancy Yirang, seized 48.74 gms of suspected heroin from the peddlers, who have been identified as Altab Hussain (48), of Namrup in Dibrugarh district of Assam, and Binod Sahani (40), a resident of Dalang Ghat in Tinsukia district of Assam.

An FIR [u/s Sec 21 (b) of NDPS Act] has been registered at the police station here, and further investigation is underway.