AU VC felicitated by PBBK, ABK-ESDU

PASIGHAT, 19 Mar: The Pertin Bodum Baane Kebang (PBBK) on Sunday felicitated Dr Tomo Riba on his being appointed as the vice chancellor (VC) of the Arunachal University (AU) here.

Representatives of the PBBK, including its president Bijoy Pertin and its women’s wing president Oming Jamoh Pertin, expressed hope that, with the induction of the new VC, the university would have a peaceful environment and an eco-friendly campus.

“It will not only positively impact professional careers, but will also significantly contribute to each student’s physical, cognitive, and intellectual growth. We are confident that the university will provide every student with ample opportunities of boundless growth through inter-curricular, co-curricular and extra-curricular activities,” they said.

They further said that the university would soon become “a centre of educational

excellence” under Dr Riba’s guidance.

Dr Riba on his part said that he is “well-equipped to take up all challenges towards streamlining all aspects and aspirations in a desirably better direction.”

The Adi Bane Kebang’s East Siang district unit (ABK-ESDU) also felicitated Dr Riba with a ceremonial scarf.

Interacting with the visiting team, the VC expressed satisfaction over the construction of the administrative block of the university. (With DIPRO input)