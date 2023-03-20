Khelo India ’10 Ka Dum’ organised to empower women through sports

NAHARLAGUN, 19 Mar: The two-day Khelo India 10 Ka Dam women’s weightlifting event, which was organised with the motive of empowering women through sports, ended at the SAI STC here on Sunday.

Forty-seven athletes participated in the event in different weight categories.

Kaken Doyom won the gold in the below 40 kg category. She lifted 45 kgs in snatch and 57 kgs in clean & jerk, for a total of 102 kgs.

The silver medal and the bronze medal in this category went to Tam Aya and Sartam Chummi Rughu, respectively.

While Aya lifted 97 kgs (snatch 39 kgs + clean & jerk 58 kgs) in total, Rughu lifted 39 kgs in snatch and 51 kgs in clean & jerk, for a total of 90 kgs.

In the below 49 kg category, the gold medal was won by Techi Nadam with a total lift of 131 kgs (snatch 56 kgs + clean & jerk 75 kgs).

Yukar Amak lifted 53 kgs in snatch and 65 kgs in clean & jerk, for a total of 118 kgs to win the silver in this category.

The beonze medal in this category was won by Marcy Teli. She lifted 45 kgs in snatch and 63 kgs in clean & jerk (total 108 kgs).

In the below 55 kg category, Pipi Yangfo, Messang Marga and Tage Monyi won the gold, silver and bronze medal, respectively.

Yangfo lifted 65 kgs in snatch and 80 kgs in clean & jerk, for a total of 145 kgs. Marga lifted a total of 111 kgs (snatch 48 kgs + clean & jerk 63 kgs), while Monyi lifted a total of 94 kgs (snatch 42 kgs + clean & jerk 52 kgs).

Liza Kamsha won the gold medal in the below 59 kg category with a total lift of 171 kgs (snatch 70 kgs + clean & jerk 101 kgs).

Junmi Kitniya and Anairy Techi took the silver and bronze medal, respectively.

While Kitniya lifted 38 kgs in snatch and 48 kgs in clean & jerk (total 86 kgs), Techi lifted 34 kgs in snatch and 47 kgs in clean & jerk (total 81 kgs).

In the below 64 kg category, Posen Kongkang took the gold with a total lift of 105 kgs. She lifted 45 kgs in snatch and 60 kgs in clean & jerk.

The silver and bronze medals went to Pisa Angela and Biku Puma, respectively. Angela lifted 36 kgs in snatch and 50 kgs in clean & jerk (total 86 kgs), while Puma lifted 27 kgs in snatch and 38 kgs in clean & jerk, for a total of 65 kgs.

The primary goal of organising the event was to provide a platform to female athletes who are unable to compete at the national/state level competitions.

The inauguration programme on Saturday was attended by Arunachal Olympic Association president and Education Minister Taba Tedir, and Itanagar MLA Techi Kaso.

The Arunachal Weightlifting Association organised the event in collaboration with the SAI STC here, and the Indian Weightlifting Federation.