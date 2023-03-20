Doni Polo gangging inaugurated

JOMLO BARI, 19 Mar: Arunachal Pradesh State Biodiversity Board Chairman Tayek Goi inaugurated the permanent Doni Polo gangging (place of worship) in Jomlo Bari village in Siang district on Sunday, in the presence of state BJP vice president Tarh Tarak, “district in-charge Ido Loya,” and others, according to a state BJP release.

The gangging was established in 1993, but a permanent structure had not been constructed.

“The gangging will benefit more than 11 villages of

Jomlo Bango, where every religious ceremonies to worship Doni Polo will be performed by the inhabitants of the areas,” the release stated.

Later, addressing a public meeting, Goi said that “Doni Polo gangging is our pride and identity,” and added that “all should practice and preserve this religion.”

He appealed to the villagers to “guide their children to worship Doni Polo through gangging.”

Tarak in his address emphasised on “preserving and promoting our age-old system to worship our religion through gangging.”

He added that the state government, led by Chief Minister Pema Khandu, “has created the indigenous department to promote and preserve our practices,” and appealed to everyone to “encourage this age-old system in the society,” the release stated.