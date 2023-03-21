‘Run for plastic-free Jemeithang’ organised

JEMEITHANG, 20 Mar: The Tawang district administration, in collaboration with the Indian Army, the Gorzam Bumtsok Committee and the Pangchen Sports Club, organised a ‘Run for plastic-free Jemeithang’ on Sunday, as part of the Gorzam Kora festival.

The run was flagged off by Brigadier Vikash Lal, in the presence of Jemiethang-Duitongkhar ZPM Lek Norbu, EAC (i/c) Deewan Mara, MMT Tawang unit president Pema Chowang, senior army officers, and GBs of the area.

The Indian Army and the administration facilitated visit of pilgrims and tourists to the holy tree in Khenzamani, which is believed to have been planted by the 14th Dalai Lama when he entered India after leaving his country in 1959. Pilgrims and tourists also visited the Namkha Chhu war memorial and paid respects to the martyrs of the Sino-India war.

“The district administration, in collaboration with the army, is organising trekking for pilgrims and tourists on 21 March, besides organising cultural nites, riverside traditional cuisine stall, and a free medical camp for the benefit of the villagers, tourists and pilgrims,” EAC Choiki Dondup informed.

The festival is organised every year from 18-21 March at the 13th century old Gorzam stupa in Jemeithang. (DIPRO)