MLA inspects ongoing projects

AALO, 20 Mar: Aalo East MLA Kento Jini, along with West Siang DC Penga Tato, inspected various ongoing projects in Aalo township recently.

The work for widening the ‘mini four-lane road’, measuring 20-24 mtrs, in the township is being carried out on a war footing. Once completed, it will be the first of its kind in the state.

The MLA also inspected the work under Package 9 of the Trans-Arunachal Highway, which passes through the heart of the town. This portion of the highway is expected to be completed by June, if weather permits.

Jini also visited the under-construction outdoor stadium, the Sipu bridge, and the agriculture market shed for vendors.

Among others, PWD EE Dugjum Lona, Power EE Kenli Tasar, and TTC director Pobin Padu accompanied the MLA. (DIPRO)