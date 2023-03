RILU, 20 Mar: Over 300 beneficiaries availed of services provided by 16 government departments during a Seva Aapke Dwar (SAD) camp organised here in Leparada district on Monday.

The camp was inaugurated by Basar MLA Gokar Basar, who later distributed VNR guava saplings to the beneficiaries.

Leparada DC Mamata Riba, ZPC Nyabi Dirchi, DPO S Dey, HoDs, Dari CO P Mary Bui and PRI members also attended the camp. (DIPRO)