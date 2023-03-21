DC urges banks to clear subsidised schemes for farmers

AALO, 20 Mar: West Siang DC Penga Tato appealed to the bankers here to “clear all the subsidised schemes related to farmers.”

Chairing a district-level review meeting here on Monday, the DC said also that “the functions of the bankers should be people-friendly,” and urged the bankers to “work for saturation of government schemes, as it is directly monitored by the prime minister’s office.”?? District Planning Officer Marjum Karga raised the issues relating to the Jan Dhan Yojana, while the lead bank manager from Itanagar asked the agriculture and the horticulture departments to “submit the Aatmanirbhar Bagwani Yojana schemes.”

He, however, asked the veterinary and the fisheries departments to “not submit the subsidised schemes for a few months, due to finalisation of official modalities,” and asked the bankers to “not return the documents to applicants and department related to subsidised schemes.”

The meeting was attended by, among others, the managers of the SBI, Bank of Baroda, Axis Bank, Apex Bank, Rural Bank and Canara Bank, besides HoDs and BDOs. (DIPRO)