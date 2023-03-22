Madee Green Solutions gets Green Entrepreneur Award

ITANAGAR, 21 Mar: Madee Green Solutions – the Arunachal Pradesh channel of Hulladek Recycling – was awarded the prestigious Green Entrepreneur Award at the Green Architects Expo, 2023, held at Kolkata (West Bengal) recently.

The award recognises contributions towards mitigating the menace of e-waste on health, the environment and society.

MGS is an organisation that provides sustainable solutions for the mounting and

ever growing threat of electrical and electronic waste. It provides eco-friendly collection and recycling of e-waste.

MGS was awarded the Green Entrepreneur Award to recognise and encourage upcoming leaders of the green industry.

The organisation was declared the winner in this category after a rigorous and extensive review process.

On getting the award, MGS MD Milli Ohana said that “the award is not only recognition of the organisation’s hard work but also an inspiration to work harder and do more towards a cleaner and greener Arunachal, India and the planet.”

Madee Green Solutions can be reached at madeegreensolutions@gmail.com/ 9856080078/8798076591.