Malvika make it to main draw of Swiss Open

Basel, 21 Mar: India’s Malvika Bansod qualified for the main draw of the women’s singles competition at the Swiss Open Super 300 badminton tournament here on Tuesday.

Malvika beat USA’s Lauren Lam 21-17 21-7 in the women’s qualifying round.

Women’s doubles pair of Sikki Reddy and Arathi Sara Sunil also made it to the main draw after beating Paula Lynn Cao Hok and Lauren Lam 21-15 15-21 21-18. (PTI)