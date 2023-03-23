Poshan Pakhwada launched

ROING, 22 Mar: The 5th Poshan Pakhwada themed ‘Nutrition for all: Together towards a healthy India’ was launched here in Lower Dibang Valley on Wednesday.

A total of 155 SHG members and anganwadi workers participated in the programme by putting up an exhibition displaying various dishes made from locally available millets, home grown fruits and vegetables.

Speaking on the occasion, ADC Mamta Yadav advised anganwadi workers to focus on the importance of nutrition in pregnant women. She also spoke on the need to include locally available millets in nutritional meals provided to children in anganwadi centres in the district.

ICDS DD G. A. Perying informed that Poshan Pakhwada focuses on raising awareness about the importance of nutrition and promote healthy eating habits through Jan Aandolan. She added that the Poshan Pakhwada this year focuses on three main themes of promotion and popularization of Shree Anna/ millets for nutritional well being, celebration of Swast Balak Sampradha and popularize Saksham Anganwadi.

Dr. O. Perme spoke on nutritional value of millets and its health benefits.

A 15 days long Poshan Pakhwada celebration program calendar was also launched the same day. (DIPRO)