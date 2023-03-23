Workshop on biodiversity conservation and climate change organized

BASAR, 22 Mar: The GB Pant National Institute of Himalayan Environment, North-East Regional Centre (GBPNIHE-NERC) in collaboration with Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), West Siang organized an awareness programme-cum-workshop on climate change and biodiversity conservation here in Leparada district on Wednesday.

GBPNIHE-NERC scientist Dr. MS Sarkar spoke on faunal diversity of Arunachal Pradesh and their methods of identification, the impacts of climate change in Northeast India and plant bioresource-based livelihood options.

NABARD’s district development manager Nitya Mili highlighted the functions of the bank (NABARD) and its involvement in different sectors of the state, including infrastructure and other developmental activities and in policy making.

He apprised the participants about the different schemes offered by NABARD, such as SHG Rural Mart, GI, skill development, climate change fund.

Basar-based ICAR-AP Centre scientist Dr. Theja Angami spoke on underutilized fruits of Northeastern region, while Dr. Ampee Tasung explained about the process of vermicomposting using low-cost HDPE vermi bags.

Dr. Kangabam Suraj from KVK, West Siang spoke on pest and disease problems in crops due to climate change.

The GBs of Ego Yamin village highlighted the various problems faced by the farmers.

Earlier, GBPNIHE-NERC scientist Dr. Wishfully Mylliemngap apprised the participants about the ‘R&D’ programmes of the institute.

The programme was sponsored by NABARD’s regional office in Itanagar.