Training on scientific livestock development organized

NAMSAI, 22 Mar: The Namsai KVK in collaboration with Kalyani (WB)-based National Dairy Research Institute (NDRI) organized a two-day training programme on scientific livestock development at the KVK premises here on 21 and 22 March to uplift the socio-economic condition of the farmers of Namsai district.

During the training, KVK head Dr. Debasis Sasmal emphasized on the need for increasing income of the farmers of the district through scientific livestock rearing.

INDRI principal scientist Dr. SK Das spoke on increasing socioeconomic condition of the farmers of North East through livestock farming.

INDRI scientists Dr. M Mandal and Dr. S Rai discussed about the scientific rearing of poultry and ducks, housing, feeding practices, vaccination schedule, disease management etc.

Lekang ZPM Bijay Ballav Neog also spoke.

Earlier, subject matter specialist Dr. Binod Dutta Borah explained about management of seven-day-old chicks by brooding methods.

Another SMS Dr. Madhumita Sonowal along with KVK staff distributed 1500 poultry chicks and equal number of ducklings, pig and poultry feed, medicines, feeder to 120 farmers of 20 different villages.

On the second day, the scientists of NDRI and the KVK visited the farmers’ field.