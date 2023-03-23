World Water Day celebrated

PANGIN, 22 Mar: The Pangin division of PHE & WS department under the aegis of district water and sanitation mission, Siang district celebrated World Water Day (WWD) here in Siang district on Wednesday.

The WWD is observed on 22 March every year to raise awareness about the global water crisis and the need to sustainably manage fresh water resources.

The theme for this year’s World Water Day was “Accelerating the transformation to solve the water and sanitation crisis.”

Siang DC Atul Tayeng expressed concern over global warming due to climate change leading to water scarcity.

Tayeng, who is also the district water and sanitation mission chairman, advised the PHE & WS department to implement the drinking water supply schemes in the district judiciously and to ensure minimum water losses.

ASW Tumba Ingo highlighted the objectives of celebrating WWD to bring attention of people on the importance of saving fresh water.

EE Kaling Taki highlighted the various methods of sustainable management of water resources and protection of catchment area.

IEC expert Monica Basu also spoke.

Literary competition was also organized among the students of various schools of the district to mark the day. Prizes and commendation certificates were given to the winners/participants.

In Itanagar, a poster-making competition for students of classes 6 to 12 was conducted at Science Center Innovation Hub here on Wednesday to commemorate the WWD.

During the event, the speakers highlighted significance of water and the need for its conservation.

Thirteen students from eight different schools from the capital region competed in the contest.

Nyelam Tassam, a second-year diploma student of Rajiv Gandhi Government Polytechnic College Itanagar bagged the first prize while, Balo Flago (class 8) of Good Shepherd Public School, Naharlagun and Takhe Donyi of Green Mount School, Itanagar shared the second prize.

The winners were awarded prizes with certificates. All the competitors were also given certificates of participation.

The competition was organized by the Arunachal Pradesh Science Centre and NGOs Abralow Memorial Multipurpose Society and Youth Mission for Clean River.

In East Siang district, the Pasighat division of PHE & WS celebrated the WWD at Ayeng and Ledum villages.

Executive engineer Oling Taloh spoke on the need to protect the catchment areas as well as the role of the villagers in protecting them.

The programme was followed by a field visit to water treatment plant at Ayeng village, plantation at catchment area.

The departmental engineers, consultants, PRI members, GBs, villagers and students of students JN College, Pasighat attended the programme. (With inputs from DIPRO)