Mithun health camp organized at Adi Pasi village

PASIGHAT, 22 Mar: Medziphema (Nagaland-based Indian Council of Agricultural Research-National Research Centre (ICAR-NRC) on Mithun) in collaboration with East Siang Ato Dorne Farmers’ Association (ADFA) organized a mithun health camp at Adi Pasi village (Sibuk) under Mopom circle in Upper Siang district on Wednesday.

Upper Siang DVO Dr. Emo Lego and Mopom CO Jyoti Borang, who inaugurated the camp, lauded the efforts of ICAR-NRC on Mithun in popularizing the scientific rearing of mithun and organizing such camps regularly in the area.

The duo urged the farmers to adopt the scientific rearing of mithun for more profit. They advised the mithun owners to take adequate and appropriate care of mithuns and suggested them to get their animals vaccinated against FMD and BQ regularly.

The officials from ICAR-NRC on mithun educated

the gathering about the several initiatives of the institute towards popularizing scientific semi-intensive rearing of mithun and its conservation and displayed its technologies and package of practices. They also distributed inputs under Thrift Saving Plant (TSP) programme.

Several competitions were also organized for best ‘mithun bulls dam and mithun heifers etc. Reportedly, farmers brought more than 36 mithuns to the camp site and five owners were felicitated.

East Siang ADFA chief advisor Nonggam Rukbo and Adi Pasi ADFA secretary Apek Moyong also spoke. (DIPR)