Guv, CM discuss G20 summit, other issues

ITANAGAR, 24 Mar: Governor KT Parnaik and Chief Minister Pema Khandu discussed the upcoming G20 summit, infrastructure development in the border areas, and other developmental issues during a meeting at the Raj Bhavan here on Friday.

Expressing hope that the G20 summit would be a successful one, the governor said that “conducting one of the G20 meetings in Arunachal Pradesh reflects the farsightedness of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” and added that “the meeting will facilitate enhanced development of the state.”

He emphasised that the state government should maintain the momentum of developmental and welfare activities for the benefit of the citizens.

The CM briefed the governor regarding the G20 summit “and the high-level meeting on infrastructure along the line of actual control (LAC), which was chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.” (Raj Bhavan)