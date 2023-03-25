ICAR scientists visit adopted villages

BASAR, 24 Mar: A team of scientists from the ICAR’s state centre here in Leparada district visited the centre’s adopted villages, Sadi and Sago, and conducted an ‘interaction-feedback session’ there on Friday.

The team, comprising ICAR State Centre Head Dr LK Bhaishya, senior scientist (VEE) Dr Doni Jini, senior scientist (veterinary parasitology) Dr Joken Bam, and fruit science expert Dr Thejangulie Angami, interacted with the beneficiaries regarding the technologies provided by the centre and how they helped the beneficiaries.

The team also inspected the crops grown inside low-cost polyhouses and suggested to the farmers to “follow suitable vegetable sequence or grow king chilli as sole crop under the growing structure.”

The scientists further advised the farmers to get their livestock dewormed and vaccinated.