6th Hangpan Dada Memorial Tournaments start

KHONSA, 24 Mar: The 6th edition of the Hangpan Dada Memorial Trophy (HDMT) Tournaments for U-16 boys and girls at the constituency level was kicked off by Khonsa ADC H Kri at the Nehru Stadium here in Tirap district on Friday.

The HDMT events are conducted annually at the constituency, district and state levels, where boys and girls participate in sports events, particularly football and volleyball tournaments.

This edition is being organised by the sports department, in collaboration with the district administration.

District Sports Officer Noah Mongku advised the teams to “maintain sportsmanship spirit and maintain discipline.”

Kri on his part informed the participants about the quota in government departments for meritorious sportspersons, and urged the players to stay away from drugs and antisocial activities.

Veer Nari Chasen Lowang Dada expressed gratitude to the state government for “keeping memories of my late husband, Havildar Hangpan Dada, alive,” and appealed to the government to “include more incentives for sports in its policies and programmes.”

On the first day, Lazu defeated Chinkoi by one goal in the boys’ football match, while Ranglamja defeated United 57 by one goal in the girls’ football match.

In volleyball, Kolam (boys), Ranglamja (boys) and Ranglamja (girls) qualified for the district-level tournament. (DIPRO)