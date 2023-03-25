World TB Day observed across state

ITANAGAR, 24 Mar: World Tuberculosis (TB) Day was observed throughout the state in a befitting manner on 24 March.

In Itanagar, Governor KT Parnaik, who virtually attended the ‘One World TB Summit’ held in Varanasi (UP), appealed to the people of Arunachal to “put in concerted efforts to realise the ambitious goal of ‘TB Mukt Bharat’ by 2025,” and called for making the mission “a jan andolan (people’s movement), and not just confined to medical officials.”

Parnaik also urged the people to adopt TB patients and provide financial assistance to support the dietary requirements of the TB patients “as prescribed under the Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan.”

“A small contribution towards social causes today will go a long way in making Arunachal Pradesh tuberculosis-free,” he said.

The Papum Pare DHS, in collaboration with the ICR DHS and Rajiv Gandhi University’s (RGU) social work department, observed the World TB Day at RGU.

Addressing the programme, which was attended also by Doimukh MLA Tana Hali Tara, DTO Dr PD Thongchi said that “the health workers alone cannot eliminate TB, but it requires cooperation from the public as well.”

Food baskets were handed over to 10 TB patients who have been adopted by the MLA.

Tara in his address said that “TB, in a way, is a boon as one has to take care of their health once they are diagnosed with it, and in a way decides their death rather than dying untimely.”

He promised to provide land for establishing a TB care centre in Doimukh.

RGU Vice Chancellor Prof Saket Kushwaha in a message volunteered to adopt two TB patients as a nikshay mitra.

VC (i/c) Prof PK Panigrahi, Itanagar TB Control MO Dr Kabak Tamar, RGU Social Science Dean Prof Sarit K Choudhary, and Registrar Prof NT Rikam also spoke.

In Leparada, the District Health Society (DHS) in headquarters Basar observed the day in collaboration with the West Siang DHS to raise awareness about TB and to step up efforts to end the disease.

A programme themed ‘TB harega, desh jeetega’, which featured a public rally, quiz competition, postering, bannering, and distribution of pamphlets, was organised to mark the day.

Speaking on the occasion, West Siang DPO (NTEP) Dr Nyade Padu urged all to “spread the message of the TB programme at the grassroots level,” while District Epidemiologist Dr Rebecca Miyi Basar highlighted the signs and symptoms and preventive measures against the scrub typhus.

Local MLA Gokar Basar in his address appealed to the ASHAs and anganwadi workers (AWW) to “cooperate with the TB programme and other health activities of the health department.”

The programme was attended by, among others, DC Mamata Riba and DMO Dr Karrik Basar.

The Lower Subansiri DHS observed the day in headquarters Ziro with a rally organised by the Apatani Gaon Bura Buri Association general secretary Yachang Tacho. Seventy gaon buras and gaon buris took part in the rally.

After the rally, an awareness meeting was held at the Gyati Takka General Hospital, where District Tuberculosis Officer (DTO) Dr Hage Nibo apprised the participants of the signs and symptoms of TB, and availability of free and latest diagnostic facilities and medicines.

The Upper Siang DHS also observed the day with the theme ‘Yes, we can end TB’ in Pugging village, and at all the Ayushman Bharat health & wellness centres in the district.

In Pugging, DTO Dr Ahik Miyu apprised the villagers of the different aspects of TB and the free services and financial incentives offered by the government.

He expressed gratitude to Health Minister Alo Libang and Geku-Mariyang MLA Kanggong Taku “for their generous contributions as nikshay mitras under the Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan.”

The HGB and the GBs, including Gaon Buri Oyity Siboh, besides panchayat members, villagers, teachers and students of the village, also spoke. (With inputs from Raj Bhavan & DIPROs)