50 delegates likely to attend G20 RIIG meeting

ITANAGAR, 24 Mar: Altogether 50 delegates from 19 countries are expected to attend the G20 research, innovation, initiative gathering (RIIG) meeting here on Saturday.

The event, being organised by the union science & technology department, is among the 200 G20-related meetings in over 50 cities across India in 32 work streams.

The conference will be held behind closed doors.

“The visit of delegates provides a unique opportunity to showcase our rich tradition and culture, tourism potential and development initiatives. We should aim to draw investment for our state through visiting delegates,” Chief Minister Pema Khandu said in a tweet.

The capital city wears a new look with roads being renovated and several buildings painted afresh. A new lighting mechanism has also been installed in various locations of Itanagar. (PTI)