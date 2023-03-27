35 houses destroyed, RKMH endoscopy unit damaged in separate fire accidents

ITANAGAR, 26 Mar: Twenty-six units of the forest departments’ barrack and nine PWD CD-A houses were destroyed in a fire accident that occurred in C-1 Sector here at 2:30 am on Sunday, Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) DDMO Moromi Dodum Sonam informed.

The fire & emergency services OC and his team reached the spot at 3:25 am and managed to douse the fire by 6:45 am.

“The fire destroyed 26 units of forest department barrack and nine units of PWD CD-A houses completely,” the DDMO said.

She informed that the forest department and the PWD have made alternative arrangements for their staffs to stay.

However, at the direction of Corporator Yukar Yaro, the government middle school in C Sector here has been identified as a relief camp, and arrangements have been made for the victims to stay there.

The corporator handed over some

immediate relief and essential items to the victims on the spot.

There was no report of any casualty, the DDMO informed.

Local MLA Techi Kaso visited the spot and handed over some immediate relief to the victims. ICR DC Talo Potom also visited the spot and directed the DDMO to collect the account details of victims. “The district administration will process the immediate relief and the same will be credited to the account of the house owner through PFMS mode,” the DC said.

In another incident, the endoscopy unit of the RK Mission Hospital (RKMH) was destroyed on Sunday.

Itanagar CO Shania Kayem Mize, along with the DDMO, visited the spot. They informed that the cause of the fire could not be ascertained at the time.

However, there was no report of any casualty, they said. (DIPRO)