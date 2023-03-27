Centre notifies revised MGNREGA wage rates

NEW DELHI, 26 Mar: The Centre has notified a hike in wage rates under the rural job guarantee programme for the 2023-’24 financial year with Haryana having the highest daily wage at Rs 357 per day and Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh the lowest at Rs 221.

The union rural development ministry issued a notification on the change in wage rates under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGA) on 24 March.

The notification was issued under Section 6 (1) of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), 2005, that says that the Centre may, by notification, specify the wage rate for its beneficiaries.

The wage hikes, which range from Rs 7 to Rs 26, will come into effect from 1 April.

Compared to last year’s rates, Rajasthan registered the highest percentage increase in wages. The revised wage for Rajasthan is Rs 255 per day, up from Rs 231 in 2022-’23.

Bihar and Jharkhand have registered a percentage increase of around eight from last year. Last year, the daily wage for a MNREGA worker in these two states was Rs 210. It has now been revised to Rs 228.

For Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, which have the lowest daily wages at Rs 221, the percentage increase from last year was recorded at 17.

In 2022-’23, the two states had a daily wage of Rs 204.

The increases in the wages for states range between two and 10 percent. Karnataka, Goa, Meghalaya and Manipur are among the states to register the lowest percentage increase.

The MGNREGA scheme is a flagship programme aimed at enhancing livelihood security of households in rural areas by providing at least 100 days of guaranteed wage employment in a financial year to every household whose adult members volunteer for unskilled manual work. (PTI)