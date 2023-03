CHANGLANG, 27 Mar: Changlang DC Sunny K Singh on Monday felicitated “the daredevils” who were involved in the operation on the intervening night of 26 and 27 April against illegal timbering and logging activities in the Namdapha National Park.

All the persons were given certificates of appreciation and cash incentives.

“These daredevils were also part of the operation against illegal coal mining in Rangrinkan on 4 April,” the DC said. (DIPRO)