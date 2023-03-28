Start more intra-state chopper service

With people choosing to use flight service over helicopter service, the chopper service between Naharlagun and Guwahati (Assam) will be discontinued from 1 April onwards. The poor passenger turnout on the Naharlagun-Guwahati route has forced the state government to take this decision. The civil aviation department has decided to shift the base for the Naharlagun-Guwahati-Tawang helicopter service to Guwahati. The start of flight service from the Hollongi airport has come as a big boon for the people of the state. The direct flights connecting Hollongi with cities like Guwahati, Kolkata, Mumbai and Delhi are making things much better for the citizens.

Now the state government should concentrate on improving air connectivity within the state. In this regard, helicopter service can play an important role. With monsoon just months away, the fear of road connectivity getting disrupted remains big. When the roads get disrupted, air service can play an important role of connectivity. Also, helicopter service provides faster means of communication and can be a lifesaver, especially for patients. The government should therefore explore possibilities of engaging more helicopters in the state to cater to the needs of the public. However, the helicopters should be in good condition and reliable, considering the difficult terrain of the state. The Naharlagun helipad can be developed as a hub for intra-state helicopter services.