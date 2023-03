NAHARLAGUN, 27 Mar: The staff and students of the government higher secondary school here convened a condolence meeting on Monday to pay their last respects to the departed soul of the school’s UDC Hage Tamin, who passed away on 26 March.

Recalling Tamin as “a very dedicated and sincere person in his job,” the students and the staffers termed his demise a great loss for the society, and prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul, the school’s Principal, Koj Tajang, stated in a release.