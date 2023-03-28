Workshop on material science held

PASIGHAT, 27 Mar: The physics department of JN College (JNC) here in East Siang district, in collaboration with Doimukh (Papum Pare)-based Rajiv Gandhi University’s (RGU) DST-PURSE project, organised a workshop on Monday on ‘Emerging engineering materials and their applications’.

Following the inauguration of the workshop by JNC Principal Dr Tasi Taloh, RGU’s Basic Science Dean Prof Sanjeev Kumar encouraged the students to “take up research work in their career,” while Dr Rajesh Chakrabarty delivered a talk on ‘Design and synthesis of nanoscopic materials for sensing applications’.

Dr Anup Kr Nath gave a talk on ‘Research on emerging materials’, during which he provided insight into “the current research going on in material science.”

Programme coordinator Dr S Jayanti informed that “about 100 students belonging to various science departments attended the programme.”

The workshop provided a platform for undergraduate students to gain insights into emerging engineering materials and their applications, the college informed in a release.