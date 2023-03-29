Coaching camp for Agniveer recruitment begins

PASIGHAT, 28 Mar: A free coaching camp for local candidates to join the Indian Army as Agniveers was inaugurated at the outdoor stadium here in East Siang district on Tuesday by Pasighat East MLA Kaling Moyong.

About 60 registered candidates will be trained for written and physical exams during the training, being conducted by the Sigar-based military station, in association with AAUN Foundation.

Speaking on the occasion, the MLA advised the candidates to “work hard, so that maximum youths can clear the examinations and join as Agniveers.”

AAUN Foundation secretary Mohonto Panging Pao and senior army officers also motivated the candidates to undergo the training with dedication.

The free coaching camp will continue for three weeks.

Sixty-five local youths have already joined the army through such camps. (DIPRO)