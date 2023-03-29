Prog on GPDP, VPRP organised

RAGA, 28 Mar: Block mission managers, cluster coordinators, community resource persons, ZPMs, and others participated in a five-day district-level training programme themed ‘Convergent planning process on gram panchayat development plan (GPDP) with village poverty reduction plan (VPRP)’, conducted by the State Institute of Rural Development & Panchayati Raj (SIRD&PR), here in Kamle district, “in compliance with the localisation of sustainable development goals (LSDGs).”

The training programme, sponsored by the union panchayati raj ministry, was inaugurated by District Panchayat Development Officer (i/c) Atin Padung and the Pate ZPM, and it concluded on Tuesday.

“The programme was led by SIRD&PR Assistant Director Tamar Baki and the district team under the district mission management unit, Upper Subansiri district, under the Arunachal Pradesh State Rural Livelihoods Mission (ArSRLM), also supported the training programme,” the Kamle DIPRO informed in a release.

The release stated that “the training programme included a hands-on exercise in Raga village of Raga-II, and gram panchayat segment under Raga block,” adding that “the exercise included household survey, participatory rural appraisal, and VPRP survey with gram sabha dummy exercise for convergent planning process of GPDP with VPRP.”

“The Kamle district mission management aims to achieve sustainable development goals and improve the overall standard of living of the people in the district,” the release said, and informed that “the convergent planning process of GPDP with VPRP will contribute significantly to achieving these goals.”