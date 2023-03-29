ROING, 28 Mar: Around 100 students and faculty members of the Jomin Tayeng Government Model Degree College (JTGMDC) here in Lower Dibang Valley district participated in a workshop on ‘soft skills development’, organised at the college on Tuesday.

During the workshop, educator and entrepreneur Ushumi Linggi apprised the participants of how important creativity is as a soft skill and how it can be “enterprised.”

She also stressed on the power of imagination as an important aspect of creativity.

JTGMDC Assistant Professor Dr Razzeko Dele dwelt on the importance of communication skills, and encouraged the students to “improve their communication skills and practice active listening, which is an art.”

The workshop was coordinated by Dr Apilang Apum of the college’s internal quality assurance cell.