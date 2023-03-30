Cabinet approves CPSU on HEP, formal nod to APPSC recall

ITANAGAR, 29 Mar: The state cabinet has approved the MoA to be signed with Central Public Sector Undertakings (CPSU) for development of hydropower in the state.

“This will pave way to unlocking potential 5 HEP with an installed capacity of 2820 MW and will spur huge investment in the state and generate employment.”

The cabinet, during its 7th meeting of the year since Jan this year under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Pema Khandu further gave the formal nod to recall the order of new chairman and members of the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission and recommended the same to Governor for recalling the appointment orders of 07 February 2023.

The cabinet approved in principle, a major part of the Kaling Tayeng Committee’s recommendation on restructuring the Arunachal Pradesh Civil Service. This will pave way for a robust state civil service, a statement said.

The cabinet also approved the proposal for renewal of MoA and support Arunachal Got Talent, Arunachal Idol, Miss Arunachal and Mr Arunachal for another three years as annual calendar events w.e.f financial year 2023-24.

It was further decided to increase the grant in aid for the above events from existing Rs.40 Lakhs to Rs.80 Lakhs respectively.