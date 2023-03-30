DHS bids farewell to Dr. Emi Rumi

NAHARLAGUN, 29 Mar: The officers and staff of the district health service (DHS) office here on Wednesday bade farewell to family welfare director Dr. Emi Rumi who is retiring on 31 March.

Among others APSACS PD Dr. R.Rina, FAO V.Chello, S&T DDHS Dr. Marbom Basar, DDHS (Nursing cell) Kijum Karga, Nursing College, Naharlagun principal Boa Yanya Tao and DHS Dr. M.Lego attended the programme.

Dr. Rumi had joined as MO on 19 August 1985 under Central Health Services at Kolkata after completing his MBBS from R.G.Kar Medical College from the same place. Thereafter, he served at the then

Naharlagun General Hospital (joined in 24 January 1986) and PHC, Raga (joined in 1986).

After that he was posted to district hospital, Along (Aalo) as medical superintendent on 17 February 1992. Later, he was designated as DMO, Yupia but later joined as DDHS (GA) which he joined on 3 July 1996.

After that, he took over the charge of PD, APSACS on 3 January 2007. Thereafter, he joined as DDHS (Leprosy) on 2 July 2012.

Thereafter, he was promoted as Jt. DHS (P&D) which he joined on 4 September 2014. His final promotion came as director, family welfare, whose charge he took over on 16 November 2020. Dr. Rumi is also a general surgeon. Presently, he is the president of Arunachal Pradesh Medical Council (APMC).