CRPF donates medical equipments

ROING, 29 Mar: Medical equipments were distributed to the Lower Dibang Valley health department by the A/171BN CRPF as part of their civic action programme (CAP) during a programme organized at the Kangkong community hall here on Tuesday last.

The medical equipments included wheel chairs, an examination table and other things which were handed over to DMO Dr. Tajing Taki by NHPC ED US Sahi and officials of the 171 BN CRPF.

A free medical camp was also held during the programme, wherein medicines were distributed to over 200 villagers.

Addressing the programme, A/171 BN CRPF commandant Sameer Kumar Srivastava stated that the main objective of the CAP is to bridge the gap between the CRPF and the civilians.

“It is our moral and social responsibility to work for the betterment of the local population wherever we are stationed and to create confidence in the people that the CRPF is for you. Last year, we had provided library equipments and books, and this year we are providing medical equipments and medicines. We have chosen Kangkong, which is in the outskirt of Roing, to set up the free medical camp for the convenience of the people of the area and nearby villages,” he added.

DIGP Rajiv Ranjan in his address urged the villagers to avail maximum benefit from the camp. Deputy commandant Saurav Palit, CO Rosalind Pertin and ZPM Bolung Arun Pertin were also present on the occasion.